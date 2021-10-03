nOS Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

