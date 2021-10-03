Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.65 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

