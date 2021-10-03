NuShares (NSR) Hits Market Cap of $972,632.26

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. NuShares has a total market cap of $972,632.26 and $10.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 112.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00028258 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,166,265,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,796,420 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

