Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,382. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.