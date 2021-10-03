Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 46.0% in September

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRK remained flat at $$13.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,374. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

