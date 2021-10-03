Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,940,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

JRS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

