nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

