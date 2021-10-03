NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $863.87 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. NXM has a market capitalization of $863.87 million and $95,055.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $130.56 or 0.00270899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,044 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,884 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

