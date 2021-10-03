Nyzo Achieves Market Cap of $5.24 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $60,598.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00143744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.98 or 0.99928818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.25 or 0.07104321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

