Observer 1-Day Volume Reaches $433,800.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $433,800.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

