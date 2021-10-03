Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

OCDGF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

