Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $13.97 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Oddz has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $752,789.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00143584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,906.75 or 0.98637815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.93 or 0.07043537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

