Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.92 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $51,694.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.87 or 1.00001682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00080522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00605600 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.