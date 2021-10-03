OG Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $24.48 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.25 or 0.00019278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033665 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005467 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

