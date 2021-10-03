Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 75.8% in September

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,314. Old Republic International has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

