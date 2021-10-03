Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00006412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,272 coins and its circulating supply is 562,956 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

