OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 64.3% in September

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMRNY. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $96.07. 10,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,379. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $107.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

