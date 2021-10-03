Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($11.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Shares of ONCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncorus by 118.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oncorus by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oncorus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

