Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTLC stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.38.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.