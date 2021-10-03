ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

OKE opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

