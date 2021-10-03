Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $786.42 million and $133.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00512054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016809 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043085 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.