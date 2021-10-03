Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $46,214,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.25 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

