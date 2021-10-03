OpenDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,560.55 or 0.43106376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00300170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

