OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.69

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $54.40 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00066825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.35 or 0.99645323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.32 or 0.07187466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.