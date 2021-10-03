Opium (OPIUM) One Day Volume Tops $112.11 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Opium has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $112.11 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004633 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

