Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce sales of $869.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.70 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.