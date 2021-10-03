Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 387.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Option Care Health by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 284,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

