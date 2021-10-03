Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $705,378.29 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $705,378.29 and $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.24 or 1.00029276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00080491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00367914 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00679467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00245968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

