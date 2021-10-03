Orbs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.74 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $258.24 million and $8.74 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.