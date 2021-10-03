Orient Walt Market Capitalization Hits $8.60 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $529,538.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

