Origin Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47.74 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $299.84 million and $47.74 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.