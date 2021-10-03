Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00018370 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $274.00 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

