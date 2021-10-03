OST Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, OST has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $17,027.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,945.22 or 0.44891950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00256601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00118717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

