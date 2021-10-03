Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,138,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

