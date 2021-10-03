PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $148.15 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $148.15 million and $987,452.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00017919 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001340 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006841 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,498,904,835 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

