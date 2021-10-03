PAID Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $236,229.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $236,229.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.