Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
