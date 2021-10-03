Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $5.00 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00010225 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,945.22 or 0.44891950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00256601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00118717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

