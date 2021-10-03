PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $254.26 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.52 billion and $254.26 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $19.81 or 0.00041277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.35 or 0.45346522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00227575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 228,034,267 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

