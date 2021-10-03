Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

