Parachute Price Hits $0.0044 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Parachute has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $204,329.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

