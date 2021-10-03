ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 67.1% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $56,262.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00356407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

