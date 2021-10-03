Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 328,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.82 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.