Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 328,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.82 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

