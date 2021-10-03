Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

