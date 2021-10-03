Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
