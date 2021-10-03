PARSIQ Hits 1-Day Volume of $822,034.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $64.72 million and $822,034.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

