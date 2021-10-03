Patientory Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $38.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

