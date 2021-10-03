Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

