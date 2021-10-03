Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Paychex by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

