Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $505.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $515.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

