PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Reaches $131,966.48

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PegNet has a market capitalization of $131,966.48 and approximately $154.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

